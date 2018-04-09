Sanele Mao secured Samoa’s first gold medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games after winning the men’s 105 kilograms weightlifting event here today.

The 32-year-old recorded a total of 360kg to beat nearest challenger Pardeep Singh of India by a eight kilograms, despite him failing with his last clean and jerk attempt at 211kg.

Mao managed 154kg in the snatch and 206kg in the clean and jerk.

"I'm so happy to win a gold medal - the first gold for my team and my country," Mao said.

"We had a fight, it was tough.

"I fought for me, for my country, and for my gold medal."

Singh had the opportunity to clinch the gold medal with his last clean and jerk attempt but failed at 211kg.

He also failed with his second clean and jerk attempt at 209kg, which would also have been enough for victory.

Singh finished with a total of 352kg, comprising 152kg in the snatch and 200kg in the clean and jerk.

India's Pardeep Singh had to settle for the silver medal ©Getty Images

Rounding out the podium was England’s Owen Boxall with a total of 351kg.

He managed 152kg in the snatch and 199kg in the clean and jerk.

Kiribatia's defending champion David Katoatau, known as "The Dancing Weightlifter" for his funky moves after successful lifts, finished fifth with a total of 340kg.

Ghana’s Richmond Osarfo ranked fourth with 350kg.

