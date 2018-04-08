International Association of Athletics Federations President Sebastian Coe has welcomed the prospect of Queensland hosting major events in the sport, including a possible World Championships.

The Briton was speaking here before attending the first day of athletics competition at the Commonwealth Games.

He met with the state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday and the discussed the prospect of Gold Coast hosting future events, including those at junior as well as senior level.

It is considered "almost certain" that a host in Europe will host the 2023 event meaning that the earliest Australia could realistically play host is 2025.

Doha in Qatar is due to host the 2019 edition of the biennial event next year before Eugene in United States plays host in 2021.

Coe has also previously encouraged the prospect of an African World Championship host in 2025 so Queenland's chances could be pushed back even further.

A 2027, 2029 or even a 2031 event could fit nicely if Brisbane is awarded the 2032 Olympic Games, which it is currently investigating whether to launch a bid for.

"For us, every time we have a World Championships, we have to take it to a place where we can drive our sport," Coe said here.

"We have to be more strategic."

Annastacia Palaszczuk, left, has had preliminary discussions with Sebastian Coe about a possible bid ©Getty Images

Coe added: "I actually had a conversation last night with the Premier, over supper, about the prospect of Gold Coast hosting our future events.

"It’s not just the World Championships, there’s junior championships and other events.

"For 2025 onwards, it’s important that we reach out and start those discussions."

Gold Coast 2018 chair Peter Beattie, who was himself Queensland State Premier from 1998 to 2007, also welcomed the prospect of hosting a "prestigious" event like the World Athletics Championships.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg claimed that Gold Coast 2018 was receiving "tremendous" feedback and that both Brisbane and the host city are encouraging confidence by their good track record of running events.

Brisbane was beaten by Daegu in South Korea in a controversial 2007 vote in Mombasa to host the 2011 World Championships in which figures including Papa Diack, the son of then IAAF head Lamine, were accused of pressuring and incentivising officials to vote in a certain way.

Australian bid team chairman Des Power, head of Queensland Events, was quoted by The Australian afterwards as vowing never to put his team, which included Beattie, through a bid process again.