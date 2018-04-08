India’s Punam Yadav lived up to her pre-event billing to claim the women's 69 kilograms Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medal here but she was pushed all the way by England’s Sarah Davies.

Yadav triumphed with a total of 222kg after registering 100kg in the snatch and 122kg in the clean and jerk.

Her victory means India have now won five of the 10 gold medals on offer in the sport so far.

Davies had the opportunity to claim victory with the last lift of the competition but was unable to manage 128kg and finished in the silver medal position with a total of 217kg.

She got the bar over her head but the 25-year-old could not straighten her legs under the weight.

Davies posted 95kg in the snatch and 122kg in the clean and jerk.

Fiji’s Apolonia Vaivai, the women’s 75kg bronze medallist at Glasgow 2014, failed with her last clean and jerk attempt at 122kg and had to settle for third place with a total of 216kg.

It secured her country’s first medal of Gold Coast 2018.

England's Sarah Davies went agonisingly close to claiming victory ©Getty Images

"I was expecting there would be a fight for gold, especially from Fiji, though she did not give me the fight I expected," Yadav said.

"The English girl gave me a good fight."

Yadav and Vaivai were equal on 100kg after the snatch round with four lifters just five kilograms behind - Australia’s Pip Malone, Canada’s Andreanne Messier, New Zealand’s Andrea Hams and Davies.

Messier ended up in fourth place and Malone and Hams occupied fifth and sixth spots respectively.

More follows