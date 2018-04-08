A logo for the Curling World Cup and the dates for the four events have been announced.

The first leg of this new series, organised by the World Curling Federation (WCF), is due to be held in 2018 in China between September 10 and 16.

It is scheduled to be followed by the second leg in North America between December 2 and 9.

Europe is then set to host a leg between January 28 and February 3.

There will then be a Grand Final, in Beijing, from May 6 to 12.

The competition been launched to help maximise the opportunity presented by Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, it was claimed when the new concept was revealed in January.

A four-year deal has been signed between the World Curling Federation (WCF), the Chinese Curling Association and Kingdomway Sports.

The Curling World Cup is designed to maximise the growing popularity of the sport in China in the build-up to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, it has been claimed ©WCF

The Curling World Cup is set to replace the World Series of Curling.

In each of the four legs, the Curling World Cup will feature eight mixed doubles, eight men’s and eight women’s teams.

The exact venues will be announced later,

The logo, launched at the WCF World Men’s Curling Championship in Las Vegas, has been designed by London-based design company Designwerk.

"We are pleased to confirm the dates of the Curling World Cup to our Member Associations here in Las Vegas and reveal the eye-catching brand of the series," WCF President Kate Caithness said.

"These latest steps will allow our Members to begin preparing for this new event as it approaches later in the year."