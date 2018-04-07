Canada’s Maude Charron broke the Commonwealth Games clean and jerk record after clinching victory in the women’s 63 kilograms weightlifting event here today at Gold Coast 2018.

The 24-year-old secured the gold medal with her opening clean and jerk lift of 117kg and she then went onto break the record by managing 122kg at the second attempt.

It bettered the previous mark of 121kg set by fellow Canadian Christine Girard at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Charron had earlier come out on top in the snatch with 98kg.

"I knew I was able to take gold," she said.

"I knew I was able to break the record, but I have to deal with the pressure and deal with the stress.

"It's more like a mental preparation than a physical one."

England’s Zoe Smith claimed the silver medal with a total of 207kg, while South Africa's Mona Pretorius took the bronze with 206kg.

Both were successful with all six of their lifts.

Smith’s superior snatch lift of 92kg proved to be the difference after they each managed 115kg in the clean and jerk.

There was disappointment for the host nation as Australia’s Seen Lee bombed out in the snatch.

Lee failed at 87kg on her first attempt and followed it up with two successive no lifts at 88kg.

The 35-year-old, who holds the Commonwealth snatch record in the women's 58kg class, had been expected to challenge for a medal.

India's Sathish Kumar Sivalingam successfully defended his men's 77kg crown ©Getty Images

In the men's 77kg event, Sathish Kumar Sivalingam successfully defended his title to secure India’s third Commonwealth Games gold medal in the sport at Gold Coast 2018.

The 25-year-old recorded a total of 317kg after managing 144kg in the snatch and 173kg in the clean and jerk.

He triumphed despite continuing to suffer from injured thighs, which he incurred at the Indian National Championships in January.

"I didn't expect to win the gold medal so I'm feeling very happy," Sivalingam said.

"I did not do a lot of training in these past three months because of my injuries.

"But I am secure in myself that I did this and I am very happy."

Sivalingam follows in the footsteps of Chanu Saikhom Mirabai and Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham, the women’s 48kg and 53kg champions respectively, in winning weightlifting gold for India here.

England’s Jack Oliver held a one kilogram lead over Sivalingam going into the clean and jerk but had to settle for the silver medal with a total of 312kg.

Oliver managed 145kg in the snatch and 167kg in the clean and jerk.

Rounding out the podium was Francois Etoundi, a Cameroonian-born Australian, with 305kg.

His total was made up of 136kg in the snatch and 169kg in the clean and jerk.

Etoundi collected his bronze medal with his arm in a sling after he tore a bicep muscle.

The 33-year-old lifted 162kg with his first clean and jerk, then failed at 168kg, clutching his left shoulder.

On his final lift, Etoundi attempted 169kg to give himself a chance of moving to third.

His attempt was successful, but after he dropped the bar he collapsed on the platform.

The area was curtained off until he could return backstage.

Kiribati’s Taretiita Tabaroua had the opportunity to beat Etoundi to the bronze medal but failed with his three clean and jerk attempts at 176kg.

With victory already sealed, Sivalingam forfeited his final clean and jerk lift to end the competition.

