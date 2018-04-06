Fans hoping to attend the Commonwealth Games here have been warned against purchasing tickets on unofficial websites after Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters admitted seats for the event had been illegally resold at astronomical prices.

Peters revealed organisers had unsuccessfully attempted to close down the websites but insisted they had done "everything to get rid of scalpers".

He warned supporters risked losing their money if they purchase tickets for the Games on outlets other than the official channels.

Seats for events such as swimming and artistic gymnastics, two of the showpiece events at the Commonwealth Games, have reportedly been put on sale for as much as five times their face value.

It has been suggested tickets for finals in the two sports are as high as AUD$300 (£165/$230/€190) on scalper websites.

Ticket reselling giants Viagogo, who often provide ticket services for major events, have been criticised for their pricing of seats for the Games.

Viagogo are also locked in a dispute with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission over their fees.

Tickets for swimming finals are among those being sold for astronomical prices ©Getty Images

"We are disappointed," said Peters.

"We've done everything we can to get rid of scalpers.

"We have said go to only one site - the Gold Coast 2018 website.

"We still have tickets for sale in the majority of venues.

"Don't go onto those [scalper] sites.

"People have brought these tickets and they are fake and they have lost their money.

"We have taken action, as has the Queensland government, to try to close some of the [scalper] sites down.

"That is an international long-term exercise that every Olympic Games has tried to do too."

Peters claimed they had sold 22,000 tickets for events in the past two days.

A number of sports, such as squash, have been struggling for sales, particularly for preliminary round sessions.

Peters conceded they would not sell out but insisted they were on track with their initial sales projections.