Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham claimed India's second weightlifting gold medal at the Commonwealth Games here after winning the women’s 53 kilograms event today.

The 24-year-old recorded a total of 192kg to beat nearest challenger Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea by a margin of 10kg.

Dika Toua, the defending champion, had the opportunity to secure victory with her final clean and jerk attempt at 113kg but was unable to manage it.

Canada’s Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet finished third with a total of 181kg.

Khumukcham registered 84kg in the snatch, breaking the previous Commonwealth Games record of 83kg set by fellow Indian Swarti Singh at Glasgow 2014.

She suffered some nervous moments after failing with her last clean and jerk attempt at 112kg but her previous good lift at 108kg ultimately proved to be enough to seal victory after Toua fell short at 113kg.

Success for Khumukcham comes on the back of compatriot Chanu Saikhom Mirabai’s triumph in the women’s 48kg, the event which she won herself at Glasgow 2014.

"It was tougher this time," Khumukcham said.

"Still, I was able to do it, so I'm really happy."

Toua was left to rue her final clean and jerk attempt, but admitted it was a tall order.

"That's the way it is," she said.

"My preparations have been going well, but I have not lifted that weight since I did it in training in 2005."

