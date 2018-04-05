Kenya, China and Belgium earned perfect win records on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series qualifier in Hong Kong.

All three teams won three matches apiece at a sun-drenched So Kon Po Stadium to proceed to tomorrow's quarter-finals.

The event is acting not only as a qualifier for the 2018-2019 World Rugby Women's Sevens Series, with the winners earning core status for next term, but also for seeding purposes for the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens for five of the teams.

Kenya, who beat Papua New Guinea 17-5, Mexico 40-0 and South Africa 24-12, earned a meeting with Argentina.

China's path to the top of Pool B required them to dig deep against Kazakhstan in their opening game, taking a 14-7 win with Gao Yueying and Liu Xiaoqian both scoring fine tries.

Wales finished second in their group to earn a quarter-final place tomorrow at the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series qualifier in Hong Kong ©World Rugby

Hosts Hong Kong were up next, with a buoyant local crowd creating a wave of noise around the ground, but China's attacking prowess shone bright in the first half with two tries, followed up quickly in the second half by another from Liu Xiaoqian to give them an eventual 19-7 victory.

A 31-5 win over Brazil secured them their perfect day one record and a next match against Papua New Guinea.

Belgium conceded just five points all day, starting out with a 12-0 win over Argentina.

They added a 19-0 victory over Poland in the early afternoon and finished the day off with a closer 12-5 win over Wales.

Belgium next meet Brazil, with Wales playing South Africa.

The men's qualifier will begin tomorrow, alongside the Hong Kong leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.