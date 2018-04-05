The two Koreas marched together at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Ministers from North and South Korea have agreed to push for a unified delegation to parade at the Opening Ceremony of this year’s Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

At a meeting in Pyeongyang, North Korean minister of Physical Culture and Sports Kim Il-guk and South Korean counterpart Do Jong-whan discussed future sporting collaborations between the two nations, including marching under a unified flag at the 2018 Asian Games.

As reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap, the Ministers revealed they would be finalising the details at the end of April.

"It would be great if we can have working-level discussions and start working on specific agreements after the summit at the end of April," Do said.

"I hope sports can lead the way for inter-Korean reconciliation."

The two Koreas could not agree whether the disputed Dokdo Islands, pictured, should be on the unified flag at the Paralympic Games ©Getty Images
The two nations marched under a unified flag at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in February, South Korea – a move seen as a catalyst for an ease in tensions between the two countries.

They did not march together at either ceremony at the Paralympic Games following a dispute over which unified flag to use.

The split in opinion centred around the disputed Dokdo Islands, which are claimed by the two Koreas and Japan, with the North wanting to include them whilst the South wanted to leave them out to avoid a diplomatic dispute with Japan.

The two Koreas are technically still at war after the conflict between 1950 and 1953 ended with a ceasefire rather than a truce.