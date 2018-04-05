Chanu Saikhom Mirabai claimed India’s first gold medal of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games after a record-breaking performance in the women’s 48 kilograms weightlifting event here today.

The 23-year-old broke her own Commonwealth records in the snatch, clean and jerk and overall categories as she triumphed with a total of 196kg.

Her total beat the 194kg she set to win gold at the 2017 World Championships in Anaheim in the United States.

It was made up of 86kg in the snatch, bettering the 85kg she posted at last year’s Commonwealth Championships here in Gold Coast, and 110kg in the clean and jerk, 1kg more than she managed in Anaheim.

"I came here with the ambition of breaking my own record and I am glad I made it happen," Mirabai, the silver medallist at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, said.

"I was devastated after not winning a medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

"I made it my life mission to become the best in my sport."

Mauritius’ Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa finished a distant second with 170kg, while Sri Lanka’s Dinusha Gomes came third with 155kg.

Gomes beat Papua New Guinea’s Thelma Toua to the bronze medal by virtue of bodyweight.

Canada’s Amanda Braddock was in medal contention after the snatch, but she bombed out in the clean and jerk having failed three times at 93kg.

Malaysia’s Muhammad Azroy Hazalwa Izhar Ahmad broke the Commonwealth Games record to win the men’s 58kg event ©Getty Images

In the men's 56kg competition, Malaysia’s Muhammad Azroy Hazalwa Izhar Ahmad came out on top with a Commonwealth Games record.

The 24-year-old registered a total of 261kg to triumph by a margin of 12kg over India’s Gururaja.

His result bettered the 260kg set by fellow Malaysian and coach Hamizan Amirul Ibrahim on his way to winning the gold medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

Izhar Ahmad also broke the Commonwealth Games record for the snatch, managing 117kg to improve on the 116kg set by Ibrahim at New Delhi 2010.

He sealed victory with a best lift in the clean and jerk of 144kg, a kilogram less than Ibrahim’s Games record set at Manchester 2002.

Gururaja edged Sri Lanka’s Chaturanga Lakmal by one kilogram to take the silver medal.

Fiji’s Manueli Tulo missed out on the podium after failing with his final clean and jerk attempt at 145kg.

He ended up 9kg shy of Chaturanga Lakmal’s total of 248kg.

