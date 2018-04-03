Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jazz Carlin has been named as Wales' flagbearer for the Gold Coast 2018 Opening Ceremony here.

Carlin became the first Welsh woman to win a swimming gold medal since Pat Beavan in 1974 when she won the 800 metres freestyle at Glasgow 2014.

She also claimed silver in the 400m freestyle event, adding to the silver and bronze medals she earned four years earlier at Delhi 2010.

The 27-year-old will be competing at her second Games on Australian soil, having debuted at the multi-sport event at Melbourne 2006.

Carlin will lead a team of more than 200 Welsh athletes and officials into tomorrow's Ceremony at the Carrara Stadium.

"I'm honoured and so excited to have the opportunity to lead Team Wales for the Opening Ceremony," said Carlin, a two-time Olympic medallist.

"I always feel as though it's an honour to compete for Wales so this has definitely kick-started my experience here in Gold Coast.

"Training has been going really well.

"This will be my fourth Commonwealth Games so I'm starting to feel like one of the older ones now.

"I think the older you get, the more you appreciate the experience of being at the Games.

"I have fond memories of Glasgow, which was an incredible event.

"Obviously like any competition, I'm aiming for a podium.

"We did a tough block of training and the last few weeks have been about going easy in the lead up to competition - I'm really excited and can't wait for it to start."

Carlin will compete in the women's 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events at the Games.

She will also take part in the 4x200m relay.

"Being a flagbearer for Team Wales is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I'm delighted that Jazz will get that experience here in the Gold Coast," said Nicola Phillips, Wales' Chef de Mission.

"Our aim as a team is to inspire and Jazz certainly does that, her determination and hard work is what I'm most proud of - she's faced challenges and overcome them to perform outstandingly and inspire a nation.

"Not only that, but this is an opportunity to celebrate her fantastic achievements and career so far.

"I hope that when people back home see Jazz and the full team at the Opening Ceremony, they feel inspired, proud and excited to support us throughout the Games."