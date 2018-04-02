Italy's Davide Di Veroli turned silver into gold at the Junior and Cadets World Fencing Championships in Verona.

The host nation athlete finished as the runner-up in the men's junior épée class on day one of the competition at the Cattolica Center yesterday.

He made up for that disappointment today by clinching the cadet épée gold medal after an all-Italian final.

It saw him defend the title he won at last year's World Championships, with Filippo Armaleo his victim in the gold medal contest by a 13-9 score.

Bronze medals went to losing semi-finalists Simone Greco of Italy and Seiya Asami of Japan.

Kaylin Sin Yan Hsieh won the women's title today for Hong Kong ©FIE

Hong Kong won gold in the women's cadet épée thanks to Kaylin Sin Yan Hsieh.

She defeated Emily Vermeule of the United States 15-13 in the final.

South Korea's Taehee Lim and Tamila Muridova of Kazakhstan shared the bronze medals.

More than 1,250 young athletes have converged for the International Fencing Federation event.

Competition will continue tomorrow with team competitions for men and women in junior épée.