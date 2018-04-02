The 54th edition of the World Military Skiing Championship will begin tomorrow across the Austrian resorts of Hochfilzen and Fieberbrunn.

The Austrian Armed Forces are hosting the event which includes Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon and Para-skiing on the programme.

Patrol competition, which combines cross-country, ski mountaineering and rifle shooting will also be held.

Twenty-five countries are sending teams to compete in all with 205 male athletes and 96 female athletes registered.

Hochfilzen has hosted the Biathlon World Championships four times ©Getty Images

Iran and Pakistan are among the entrants alongside established winter powers such as hosts Austria, Germany, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden and the United States.

The event falls under the remit of the International Military Sports Council (CISM).

An Opening Ceremony will be held tomorrow when the first Para-events will also be held.

Competition runs through until Saturday (April 7).

Hochfilzen is a popular stop for winter sports and has hosted the World Biathlon Championships on four occasions.