Egypt's Ali Farag has become the new world number two after the latest update of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) men's world rankings.

He has climbed to a career-high position after moving above France's 2015 world champion Gregory Gaultier.

It comes after the 25-year-old's victories at two PSA World Tour events this season, the US Open and the Swedish Open.

He also reached the last four at March's Canary Wharf Classic in London.

Seven Egyptian players are currently inside the world top 10 ©PSA

His compatriot Mohamed Elshorbagy, the reigning world champion, remains in the number one spot while Gaultier, who has struggled with injury, has slipped to third place.

Elshorbagy's brother Marwan, the World Championship runner-up, sits in fourth position while another Egyptian in Tarek Momen has moved into the top five for the first time.

In all there are seven Egyptians in the top 10 as the country continues to dominate the sport.

New Zealand's Paul Coll has climbed two places to ninth to break into the elite club.