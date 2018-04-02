The Azraq Taekwondo Academy training facility has been officially inaugurated by World Taekwondo at an event in Amman.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Jordan Taekwondo Association head Prince Rashid Bin El Hassan and World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

The inauguration comes just two years after the launch of the first Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) project at the refugee camp at the facility.

It was one of the first projects set up in a refugee camp by THF, which falls under the auspices of World Taekwondo.

Last year, the sport's worldwide governing body confirmed they would launch a dedicated taekwondo academy at the facility.

"It was with great pride and humility that I was able to open the new taekwondo facility at the Azraq Taekwondo Academy," Choue said.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue was among those to attend the event ©WTF

"The Academy has been a great success and has even already produced its first black belt.

"But, we knew there was even more that we could do to maximise opportunities for these deserving young people.

"This new facility will make a huge difference and allow students to practice in comfort and safety.

"We have seen over the last two years how taekwondo has the power to bring hope and joy to people who need it most and help them live healthier and more fulfilling lifestyles.

"With this new facility we can reach even more young people and help teach them values which will help them in the future.

"This wonderful new facility will provide a benchmark for future THF projects around the world."