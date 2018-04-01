It remains possible that a rink in The Netherlands could be used to host speed skating as part of a Sion bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

A choice has not yet been made but Swiss newspaper Blick have reported that an overseas rink is being considered in order to keep costs low.

Events have never been held in two countries at the Winter Olympics but such a scenario has been encouraged as part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Agenda 2020 reform process.

A Swiss Olympic spokesperson confirmed to nu.nl that there had been contact with the Netherlands Olympic Committee*Netherlands Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) but said that nothing had been decided.

Germany was also identified as another possibility if they do not decide to build or renovate a facility in Switzerland.

"We hope to hold further discussions after the summer holidays," a spokesperson told nu.nl.

"Germany is also an option, but there has not yet been any contact with the German Olympic Committee (sic. German Olympic Sports Confederation), which is probably also happening in the summer."

The Netherlands are traditionally the strongest nation in speed skating ©Getty Images

The bid must survive a referendum in June if it is to go ahead.

They hope this will remain a regional vote rather than one extended to the whole country.

Switzerland has not hosted the Winter Olympics since St Moritz in 1948.

Sion has bid three times for the Games, losing to Denver for 1976, Salt Lake City for 2002 and Turin for 2006.

Calgary in Canada, Erzurum in Turkey, Graz and Schladming in Austria, Sapporo in Japan, Sion in Switzerland and Stockholm in Sweden are other interested cities.

A host is due to chosen in 2019.