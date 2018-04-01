The one hundred per cent gold medal record of Georgia’s men at the International Judo Federation’s Tbilisi Grand Prix went by the board on the final day but home judoka Guram Tushishvili rounded the event off with a breathtaking victory in the heavyweight over 100 kilograms class.

France’s women, winners of two golds on the previous night, collected the other two on offer today at the Tbilisi Sports Palace thanks to Audrey Tcheumeo in the under 78kg class and Romane Dicko in the over 78kg category.

Tushishvili, the 23-year-old World Judo Masters winner, who has already given Olympic and world champion Teddy Riner two hard contests, claimed his first Grand Prix gold medal after pinning down Iran’s Javad Mahjoub for 20 seconds.

Tushishvili competed from 2014 to 2016 in the under 100kg but since moving up a category he has proved a hugely effective and athletic competitor, albeit that he his light for the class.

Despite that, the home judoka brought home the sixth men’s gold of this Grand Prix for his country, registering four ippons from four contests.

The first men’s heavyweight bronze went to 21-year-old Jur Spijkers of The Netherlands, who defeated home athlete Onise Bughadze.

Georgia’s Levani Matiashvili claimed the second bronze medal with a win over Hamza Ouchani of France.

Georgia’s stranglehold on the men’s titles was broken by Brazil’s former world junior champion Rafael Macedo, who won his first Grand Prix title in golden score as he rolled home judoka Giorgi Papunashvili for a waza-ari.

Poland’s Piotr Kuczera won the first bronze, defeating Greece’s Theodoros Tselidis, while the second bronze went to Israel’s Li Kochman, who beat Ciril Grossklaus of Switzerland.

France's 18-year-old Romane Dicko took gold in the women's over 78kg category at the Tbilisi Grand Prix ©IJF

Israel's Peter Paltchik won the under 100kg class with a win over Russia's Merab Margiev.

Onise Sanblidze of Georgia took the first bronze medal on a walkover against compatriot Iasoni Nemsadze.

Jorge Fonseca of Portugal won the second bronze with victory over Benjamin Fletcher of Ireland.

Paris Grand Slam winner Tcheumeo, the world number four, won her second World Judo Tour event in a row in defeating Ukraine’s Anastasiya Turchyn with ippon – securing her eighth win out of eight contests this year.

Her compatriot Madeleine Malonga took the first bronze after defeating Yarden Mayersohn of Israel.

Beata Pacut of Poland took the other bronze with a win over Lisa Dollinger of Germany.

France’s 18-year-old European junior champion Dicko was in untouchable form as she secured the first Grand Prix win of her career, defeating Maryna Slutskaya, the European champion from Belarus, in the final.

That meant France had won five out of the seven available golds in Tbilisi.

Sandra Jablonskyte of Lithuania won the first bronze after her opponent Ivana Šutalo of Croatia was disqualified.

Croatia’s representative in the other bronze medal match, Ivana Maranić, was also disqualified, giving the medal to France’s Anne Fatoumata.

You can watch the action on Judo TV here.