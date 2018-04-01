It has been announced that the School of Business and International Proficiency at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) have created an educational programme to tackle doping.

The programme is called “Ethics in Sport: Key Aspects of Anti-Doping Activities” and is aimed at specialists at sport federations, regional executive bodies and sport organisations.

The project is a continuation of the partnership between the two organisations, which began last year, and aims to lay a foundation of a new culture in sport and promote clean sport.

The programme, developed by deputy director general for International Cooperation and Anti-Doping Issues at RUSADA Margarita Pakhnotskaya together with the director of the School of Business and International Proficiency at MGIMO Anzhelika Mirzovaya, will include material on the basics of anti-doping policy.

People on the course will learn about the practice of combatting doping ©RUSADA

Participants of the programme will learn about sporting ethics and anti-doping rules, allowing them to acquire the specialist knowledge and skills necessary to study anti-doping legislation.

They will also learn about the practice of combatting doping and learn how to assess the social context of decisions made in the anti-doping field.

Speaking at the opening of the programme, MGIMO professor Elena Ponomaryova, who is head of the sports industry programme, told participants about the structure of the course and the final exam they would have take.

Upon completing the course, participants will develop plans to promote the Ethics in Sport programme in their region.