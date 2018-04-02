The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) have published a mega-sporting events guide titled the "Championing Human Rights - In Governance of Sports Bodies".

The guide was developed by the mega-sporting events platform taskforce, which is chaired by CGF chief executive David Grevemberg and David Rutherford, New Zealand's Human Rights Commission chief commissioner.

The task-force worked with the Institute for Human Rights and Business.

It is claimed the guide provides practical steps for sports bodies of all levels and of all capacities to follow, with four key ideas.

The first step is for organisers to make a public commitment to respect human rights and ensure it is embedded within the organisational culture standards and practices.

Identifying actual and potential human rights risks, along with prioritising action, is the second step.

The final steps are to take appropriate action to address risks to human rights, before communicating how the organisation is addressing risks to human rights issues.

"The Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Sports Movement have a well-established history and proud heritage of uniting diverse nations and cultures through the power of sport, whether that be through our Youth Games, our Glasgow 2014 partnership with UNICEF or through the new industry-leading standards for inclusivity and gender-equality that are being set here on the Gold Coast," said Grevemberg.

"We are all custodians of sporting movements and organisations that have inherent potential to create positive change in the world.

"To realise this potential, it is essential that respect for human rights be embedded within governance and operations.

"We are delighted to support the development and promotion of this important guide for sports leaders around the world, and hope this will be the start of much-needed integration of human rights practices in international sport."

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg co-chaired the taskforce who created the guide ©Getty Images

The CGF said the guide builds upon the pledges made in their Transformation 2022 strategic plan, as well as the organisation's first human rights policy in October 2017.

The guide was supported by multi-national law firm DLA Piper and UNICEF UK.

Input was given by the CGF, as well as the International Olympic Committee, FIFA and UEFA.

It is claimed the document will evolve over time to take into account best practices of sporting bodies, with the mega-sporting events platform set to provide outreach to support the pilot internationally and tailor the materials for smaller bodies.

The hope is the guide will ensure sporting bodies are not merely required to prevent actively causing harm, but also that they take positive steps to prevent and mitigate involvement in human rights harm.

Organisations will have to embed respect for human rights in their systems and the processes which they control, with the guide helping to ensure they are in line with United Nations Guiding Principles and best practices.

Helping sporting bodies to improve their supervisory and management board level operation and oversight of human rights issues has been viewed as a target.

The guide can be accessed here.