European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Janez Kocijančič has expressed the continental governing body’s gratitude for the "excellent and very constructive" feedback received following the conclusion of a visit to Minsk from 12 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to assess preparations for next year’s European Games.

The two-day visit was the first official opportunity for European NOCs to review the competition venues and Athletes' Village, as well as to ask the Organising Committee leadership any questions they have about the Games in the Belarusian capital.

Officials from the NOCs of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Denmark, Great Britain, Hungary, Latvia, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Romania, Russia and Turkey were in attendance.

All NOCs are said to have given positive feedback after two plenary sessions and visits to the venues for gymnastics, track cycling, badminton, wrestling, sambo, 3x3 basketball, athletics and shooting shotgun.

The only competition venue yet to be completed is the Dinamo Stadium, which will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and athletics.

It is claimed, however, that this will be completed in June this year.

EOC senior consultant Pierce O’Callaghan and EOC sports consultant Makis Asimakopoulos led the visit.

Kocijančič noted that he has received great feedback from O’Callaghan and Asimakopoulos, as well as the NOCs.

"The Minsk 2019 European Games are designed for the best athletes in Europe, so it is important that NOCs engage as early as possible with the Minsk 2019 Organising Committee, to ensure the optimum conditions for their athletes," he said.

"I am pleased to see this process is well underway and we are grateful for the excellent and very constructive feedback on the progress being made that we have already received from the NOCs.

"We encourage all European NOCs to continue this dialogue with the EOC and MEGOC (Minsk 2019 European Games Organising Committee), which will help us deliver a truly exceptional Games."

Minsk is the location for the second European Games after Baku played host to the first in 2015 ©YouTube

The next opportunity for NOCs to visit Minsk will be the Chef de Mission seminar from July 9 to 13, 2018.

All of the presentations and reports from the first open day will be circulated to each European NOC.

The second edition of the European Games, which are due to run from June 21 to 30, will see more than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries compete.

There will be over 180 medal events across 15 sports in 12 venues.

Ten of the sports will be qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Continental officials claimed to be satisfied with preparations for Minsk 2019 following the latest Coordination Commission inspection visit earlier this month.

Kocijančič was among those who travelled to the host city for a three-day inspection.

Coordination Commission chair Spyros Capralos and vice-chair Zlatko Mateša were also present along with EOC vice-president Niels Nygaard and secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi.

The trip included a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

The first edition of the European Games was held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku in 2015.