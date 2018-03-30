Australian rugby sevens captain James Stannard could miss the Commonwealth Games here after he was admitted to hospital following an alleged unprovoked assault in Sydney.

In a statement, New South Wales Police said Stannard was punched outside a kebab shop in the early hours of this morning.

The 35-year-old fell and hit his head on the pavement, leaving him unconscious.

Stannard was then rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Police confirmed a 22-year-old man, thought to be a British national, had been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after he initially tried to flee the scene.

According to Channel Seven, Stannard's team-mates were among the witnesses to appreend the man who threw the solitary punch before police arrived.

He has been granted conditional bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on April 19.

Australian rugby sevens press attaché Chris Ford admitted Stannard, who represented the country at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, had been fortunate not to suffer worse injuries.

James Stannard was left unconscious after being struck by a solitary punch to the head ©Getty Images

"He is in a stable condition, awake and being closely monitored," Ford said.

"At this stage, we're not sure whether he will miss the Commonwealth Games or not.

"It's shocking news and he's pretty lucky."

Rugby Australia said a further update on the situation would be provided later today.

Australia, winners of the bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, are due to take on England, Samoa and Jamaica in Pool B.

The team prepared for the Games here by playing two matches against New Zealand at Newington College in Sydney yesterday.

The two teams were scheduled to clash again today but New Zealand called the game off owing to a number of injuries within their team.

Australia are due to open their Gold Coast 2018 campaign against Samoa on April 14.