Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, chair of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for Paris 2024, has praised the preparations so far having concluded a two-day Project Review in the French capital.

"The Project Review showed us, once again, the quality of the teams of Paris 2024 and its partners," Beckers-Vieujant, who has met with all the key members of the Paris 2024 in company with the Commission’s vice-chair Patrick Baumann and Christophe Dubi, the IOC’s Executive Director for the Olympic Games, said.

"We reviewed all of the essential aspects of the Games’ project at this stage of preparations.

"All of the objectives have been achieved and the action plans for the coming months are perfectly clear.

"We are already looking forward to the [IOC] Coordination Commission visit in June, which will take place with the participation of all the Olympic Movement stakeholders.”

Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for Paris 2024, left, was full of praise for the French team led by its President Tony Estanguet, right, following the completion of the first Project Review ©Twitter

This first IOC Project Review has enabled Paris 2024 and its stakeholders to discuss and confirm key priority areas for this first foundation year.

"Paris 2024, the different stakeholders and the IOC all share the same ambition:. delivering Games that set the standard for future hosts, which combine spectacular events with a spirit of celebration that is open and accessible within a controlled and responsible budgetary framework," Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said.

"The partnership between Paris 2024 and the IOC is invaluable and our teams are working hand in hand in a positive spirit of co-construction.

"This two-day event has enabled us to review our progress and reinforce our priorities ahead of the Coordination Commission’s visit on 18 and 19 June.”

The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, meanwhile, has announced that she will bring together more than 300 businesses and organisations next Thursday (April 5) to discuss how international sports events in the French capital can help create new jobs.

Hidalgo, who has been crucially involved in the IOC Project Review and is due to chair the first meeting of the Games delivery organisation, Olympic and Paralympic Equipment Delivery Corporation - SOLIDEO - at the Hotel de Ville tomorrow, where she is scheduled to be accompanied by Estanguet and Beckers-Vieujant.