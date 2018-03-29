International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has arrived in Pyongyang for a historic visit to North Korea.

The German's visit to the secluded state began this morning and will conclude on Saturday (March 31).

It comes after North Korea's participation at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in neighbouring South Korea last month.

Twenty-two athletes from the country competed after an IOC-led four party meeting in Lausanne on January 20, which also involved South Korea and Pyeongchang 2018.

Both Koreas, which are still technically at war, marched together at the Olympic Opening Ceremony and a joint ice hockey team played in the women's competition.

Bach was invited to North Korea at this meeting with the IOC since claiming that the country's Winter Olympic appearance has sent a "message of peace" across the world.



