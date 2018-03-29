German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be a patron of the 2019 International Luge Federation World Championships in Winterberg.

The 48th edition of the competition will take place in the German winter resort town from January 25 to 27 next year.

As reported by focus.de, the World Championships co-organiser Stephan Pieper said he was delighted that the German leader would be associated with the event.

"The Chancellor accepted our invitation and is very much looking forward to it," he said.

"Her patronage is a great honour for us and signals a special appreciation of the World Championships."

Angela Merkel, centre, recently showed her support for Germany's bid for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament ©Getty Images

Despite being named a patron of the World Championships, it is still unclear if the Chancellor will attend the event.

"That depends on the schedule in January 2019," Pieper added.

"Therefore, there can be no promise.

"Merkel was a patron of the 2015 Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Winterberg.

"At that time she could not come to Sauerland due to other important dates."

Merkel, who was born in the former German Democratic Republic and has been Chancellor of Germany since 2005, is said to be a keen cross-country skier.

She is also a fan of football and has been pictured with the German national team on several occasions, including in the dressing room after their victory at the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.