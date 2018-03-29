Detailed verdicts explaining why the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned sanctions against 28 Russian athletes banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on February 1 will now not be published until at least mid-April.

This marks the latest in a series of delays to publish explanations which had originally been expected by the end of February.

Many other disciplinary procedures conducted against Russian athletes by other sporting bodies are unlikely to proceed until verdicts are seen.

CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb confirmed the delay and explained how they are now planning to publish all 39 explanations - including those 11 whose appeals were unsuccessful - at the same time.

It had previously been expected that one case would be published first, as soon as possible after completion, to act as a general precedent in a similar way to how the IOC published their verdict against cross-country skier Alexander Legkov before any others last year.

"As a matter of fairness and in order to balance the interests of the 28 athletes who have been found to have committed an ADRV with those 11 who have not, the CAS arbitrators have decided to issue an 'ADRV award' together with a 'non-ADRV award' at the same time," Reeb told insidethegames.

"These awards are now expected to be rendered around mid-April 2018."

The Lausanne-based body overturned sanctions against 28 out of 39 Russian athletes who had been banned from the Olympic Games for life, with their results from Sochi 2014 being reinstated.

In a statement, CAS stated that in the 28 cases, "the evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was committed by the athletes concerned".

The bans remained in place for the other 11 athletes, although it was ruled that a lifetime Olympic suspension was unenforceable and the group were consequently prevented only from competing in Pyeongchang.

The IOC reacted furiously to the verdicts and claimed there was an "urgent need" to reform the CAS to ensure more consistency in their decisions.

CAS President John Coates, an IOC member and close ally of the organisation's leader, Thomas Bach, said that it would be hard to arrive at detailed conclusions until "critically important" full explanations were given for their decisions.

"It [the reasoned decision] is a lot of work, I promise you," he told insidethegames on February 13.

"They're going through a 60 hours hearing and they have to do justice of the cross-examination of [Grigory] Rodchenkov, of [Richard] McLaren.

"They have to show that the evidence was there not to follow - 10,000 pages.

"If they don't do it properly, they have to show why they didn't follow Oswald's [IOC Commission]."

The 39 Russians were initially sanctioned for complicity in a "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system at Sochi 2014 in which tainted samples were illegally re-opened and swapped for clean ones.

CAS made clear that their verdicts were based on the strength of individual evidence attempting to prove the guilt of specific athletes rather than an overall conclusion on the existence of the doping scheme, although it has been interpreted this way by many in Russia.

It seems likely that the 11 Russians whose appeals were unsuccessful all had impossibly high levels of salt in their samples, thus proving tampering, while other evidence of scratches on bottles and testimony from ex-Moscow Laboratory head turned whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov was considered inconclusive.

The verdict had raised the possibility of some of these athletes competing in Pyeongchang as part of the neutral Olympic Athletes from Russia team, but this did not ultimately happen as CAS ruled in favour of the IOC in a subsequent and separate appeal for which reasoned decisions were swiftly published.

Many other world governing bodies spanning Summer, Winter and Non-Olympic, as well as Paralympic sport, are currently assessing whether to prosecute cases against individual athletes.

The long-awaited CAS reasoned decisions are expected to form the legal basis to these cases.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) officials reminded International Federations last week that they are prepared to challenge them at CAS if they do not eventually prosecute cases.