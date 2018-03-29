The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has confirmed its qualification system for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Singles draws will both comprise of 64 players, with 56 direct spots available as at previous Olympics.

There will also be eight ITF places awarded, with the first six coming through a new continental qualification process.

The singles winner and runner-up at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games will secure places, as will the winners of the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games competitions.

Gold medallists at the 2019 African Games will also secure a spot in the singles tournament.

The highest ranked athlete on the singles ranking from a National Olympic Committee yet to have a representative will be chosen to play from Europe and Oceania.

A place will also be awarded to a previous Olympic champion or Grand Slam title winner in the top 300 in the singles rankings, with the spot allocated to the player with the biggest number of titles.

Should this not separate players, the one with the highest ranking will assume the position.

Winners of continental events will have the chance to earn singles places at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The ITF will also award a place to an athlete from host nation Japan, should they not have a player already in the draw.

Each nation will be able to qualify a maximum of four players in the singles competitions.

A total of 32 pairings will feature in the men's and women's doubles draws, with the top 10 ranked pairings advancing automatically.

The combined ranking between singles players will determine the remaining qualifiers, as well as the sole host nation spot.

Combined rankings will be used for 15 of the mixed doubles places, with the last berth going to the hosts.

Singles and doubles rankings will be taken from the ITF standings on June 8 in 2020.

Entries and doubles nominations will need to be submitted 10 days later.

The Games will take place from July 24 to August 9, although dates for the tennis tournament have not yet been confirmed.