Malaysia has named triple jumper Muhd Hakimi Ismail as their flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here.

He will lead out a team of 178 athletes next Wednesday (April 4) which has been set the target by Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin of finishing in the top 10 at Gold Coast 2018.

The Malaysian team secured six gold medals at Glasgow 2014, finish 12th in the final standings.

It is expected that more than six gold medals will be required to achieve the feat, with 10 proving enough for years ago to make the milestone.

Half of Malaysia’s gold medals in Glasgow came in badminton competitions, where they triumphed in the men’s and women’s doubles, as well as the mixed team event.

Lee Chong Wei was absent four years ago but returns as he seeks to earn a third men’s singles crown after success at Melbourne 2006 and Delhi 2010.

He is one of the headline names from the Malaysian delegation, along with squash star Nicol David.

David will be looking to secure women’s singles gold for the third consecutive Commonwealth Games, although she has slipped down to sixth in the world rankings in recent months.

Triple jumper Muhd Hakimi Ismail is set to carry Malaysia's flag in the Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, the 2017 world champion in the men’s keirin, will attempt to lead Malaysia’s search for cycling success at Gold Coast 2018, which is due to conclude on April 15.

The honour of carrying the country’s flag at the Opening Ceremony has, however, been given to a less established athlete on the international scene.

Ismail has earned praise for his efforts to recover from an ankle injury before defending his Southeast Asian Games title last year.

"It’s a consensus from all parties," said Jamaluddin, according to The Star.

"Ismail has shown a lot of improvement coming back from injury to qualify for the Games.

"We don’t just want to pick a popular athlete.

"We want someone who is showing the right quality to get the recognition."