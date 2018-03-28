Badminton World Federation (BWF) President Poul-Erik Høyer has claimed the recently proposed innovations to the sport ultimately have the players' interests at heart and can collectively improve their futures in diverse ways.

It was confirmed last month that a new scoring system will be voted on by BWF members at the governing body's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May.

The system is one of several changes proposed by the BWF Council, but they require approval from members.

Currently matches are contested as best of three games, with a score of 21 required to win a game.

The change would see matches held over five games, but with only 11 points needed.

The BWF have experimented with the system since 2014, but their members could vote to introduce it across all tournaments.

It is claimed the change to the scoring system, with specific focus on elite international tournaments, forms part of the BWF Council's plan to innovate competition rules.

The governing body have also proposed a reduction in on-court coaching and a law change which would introduce a fixed height for serves.

Elaborating on the three specific elements which the Council is seeking its membership’s approval to change, Høyer has reasoned that an enhanced scoring system, a reduction in on-court coaching and a fixed-height service law will combine well for a more enriching player experience in addition to boosting the spectacle of the sport.

"Shorter matches will sharpen badminton as a commercial product and make it a more attractive television product," he said.

"That translates into higher revenues and the resulting effect of that is higher player income."

A BWF infographic outlines the positive impacts which enhanced rules could have for players ©BWF

Regarding the fixed-height service law, which is currently being tested at BWF tournaments, Høyer stressed it is integral to ensure the greatest fairness possible in service judging and that the ongoing experiment is a critical step in the right direction.

"This is another important matter for players and we want to find the best solution," he added.

The BWF has also presented a new infographic, entitled "Focusing on our Players", that outlines the positive impacts which enhanced rules could have for players.

Høyer listed shorter matches, less physical pressure, longer playing careers and increased earnings among the primary benefits, especially for those competing at the elite level.

"As outlined in our strategic plan 2016-2020, players are at the centre of our decisions and a significant part of our mandate is to provide the optimal environment in which they can flourish as professionals," Høyer said.

"At the same time, we must ensure badminton continues attracting and exciting fans in the competitive and cutting-edge sports-entertainment industry."

Høyer urged stakeholders to absorb the detailed information which the BWF Council has circulated on its plans to upgrade the sport.

The latest step, he pointed out, is in keeping with BWF’s many initiatives to continuously advance badminton, including upgrading sports presentation, improving broadcast production, introducing innovative technology and increasing the sport’s commercial value.

The AGM is scheduled to take place on May 19 in Thailand's capital Bangkok.

The proposals come as the BWF seeks to continue with its aim to develop the sport.

Should the BWF members approve the changes, they could come into force for the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification process in 2019.