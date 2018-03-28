Račice in the Czech Republic has been awarded the 2022 World Rowing Championships.

The World Rowing Federation (FISA) announced today its flagship event would take place in the European nation for the second time.

It last did so in 1993, also in Račice, with competition in 2022 set for the village's International Rowing and Canoeing Course.

The venue has hosted a number of major rowing events including last year's European Championships, when the Czech Rowing Federation decided to mount a bid for the Worlds and sought Government support.

This was received in January.

In 2021, Račice will host the World Rowing Under-23 Championships which will serve as a test event for 2022.

This year, the venue will stage the World Junior Championships.

"Račice is a proven regatta venue that has made a number of significant infrastructure improvements over recent years," says FISA President Jean-Christophe Rolland, a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Račice has hosted a number of major rowing events ©Getty Images

"We already know that the Czech Rowing Federation has the capability of putting on a world class event and we are looking forward to working with the Organising Committee to make the event truly memorable."

FISA's Council awarded Račice the event by approaching them directly.

One of the organisation's rules allows them to do this "where no bid has been received or when no bid meets the minimum requirements for consideration of Congress".

Action in 2022 will take place in August.

Plovdiv in Bulgaria will host this year's World Championships before Ottensheim in Austria a year later.

In 2020 Bled in Slovenia will play host with Chinese city Shanghai the venue in 2021.