Discovery Communications has announced an update to the senior management team of Eurosport, its premium sports brand, as it looks to capitalise on a record-breaking Winter Olympic Games for the company at Pyeongchang 2018.

The developments, which come with attention now turning to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, will see Emir Osmanbegovic appointed senior vice-president of sports content and production and Dave Schafer assume the role of senior vice-president of sports operations and planning.

Additionally, senior vice-president Laurent Prud'homme will take on an expanded role that will now include additional responsibility for International Olympic Committee and media services.

He will also be responsible for interim oversight of Eurosport's events business, as well as continuing to oversee its rights acquisition and syndication groups, including the Olympics.

Osmanbegovic, who led the sports programming and production for Discovery's sports brands in Sweden, including the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Europa League, and its exclusive Pyeongchang 2018 coverage, will now lead Eurosport’s international sports production.

In his new role, he will also oversee Eurosport's local sports production teams, including Olympic production.

Schafer, meanwhile, who has already directed the planning and operational delivery of the company’s inaugural Olympic Games, will now lead all sports operations activities across the Olympics and Eurosport's year-round calendar of live sports events.

Both Osmanbegovic and Schafer will re-locate to Eurosport in Paris.

"As the first record-breaking chapter of our Olympic journey is complete, it's proven to be an opportune time to reconsider our leadership and organisation with the goal of continuing to improve and grow the Eurosport business and brand," Jean-Briac Perrette, President and chief executive of Discovery Networks International, said.

"While the Olympics is a key part of Eurosport’s offering, one of our greatest strengths is that we showcase Olympic sports all-year round and these appointments will help usher in another great phase of growth for Eurosport."

Eurosport is looking to capitalise on a record-breaking Winter Olympic Games for the company at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Eurosport

He added: "Emir and Dave, two world class sports leaders, will re-locate to Paris and bring a fresh perspective on how we maximise the value of our unique combination of talented central or Paris-based resources and local experts based in the markets.

"I am delighted to welcome them into their new roles.

"Laurent Prud’homme is also a fantastic and respected industry leader who knows the Eurosport brand inside out and will play an integral rights and commercial development role as we look to continue to develop Discovery's premium sports brand."

Discovery also confirmed the upcoming departure of chief executive Peter Hutton, while senior vice-president of content and production, Arnaud Simon, and vice-president of Olympic relations, Geraldine Filiol, will also depart the company to pursue other opportunities.

"I would like to thank Peter, Arnaud and Geraldine for their great partnership and commitment to help Eurosport transform into a more premium sports brand, culminating in Eurosport delivering its first Olympic Games to millions of fans across Europe," Perrette said.

Discovery and Eurosport have launched an external search to fill the vacant chief executive role.

In the interim, the Eurosport leadership team will report directly to Perrette.

Last month, Discovery announced that its digital-first approach to the Olympics saw the Pyeongchang 2018 Games reach 76 million people across digital and social platforms - more than doubling the average number of users - as the company engaged new and younger audiences across the integrated Eurosport App and Eurosport.com.

More broadly, 58 per cent of the population watched on free-to-air and pay-television in Discovery’s top markets across Europe, on its own channels and those of its partner broadcasters.

Stefano Bernabino, Eurosport's vice-president for Olympic production, said earlier this month that Eurosport will look at how innovations used to compliment their broadcast operation at Pyeongchang 2018 can be "taken to the next level" at Tokyo 2020.