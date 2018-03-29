The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) held meetings in an attempt to pave the way for recommendations on organised esports in the country.

The DOSB met with experts from sports associations, the games industry, education, law, science and youth organisations in Frankfurt.

The organisation hope that recommendations for dealing with esports will be provided to sports federations and clubs and developed through further meetings.

DOSB chief executive Veronika Rücker said: "We have heard different perspectives and contrary views from the experts.

"In the follow-up meeting, we want to interact with sports clubs and gamers to identify points of contact and separation in practice and to clarify mutual expectations.

Esports was officially recognised by the German Government last month ©Getty Images

"I look forward to the exciting further exchange in the meetings as well as the discussions in the network on this topic, which is highly relevant for sport."

The DOSB say they hope to discuss the recommendations for esports with its member organisations and develop them as quickly as possible.

The German coalition Government joined South Korea, China, Russia, Italy and South Africa by officially recognising esports as an official sport last month.

Esports is growing in influence across the world and will be a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.