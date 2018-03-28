British Cycling chair Frank Slevin has claimed that the national governing body is working hard to close the gender pay gap and improve working conditions for its employees.

It follows the publication of its gender pay gap figures for the first time.

British Cycling’s results between April and December 2017 highlight that while there is still work to be done, progress has already been made with April showing a mean gap between men and women of 21.2 per cent and a median gap of 10.1 per cent.

These figures had reduced to 13 per cent and four per cent respectively by December.

"These results show an encouraging trend for British Cycling but it is essential we continue to improve in this important area," Slevin said.

"In order to grow and develop as an organisation, we need engaged employees who get the support they need to perform at their best, who are rewarded fairly and who are helped to develop their careers.

"We have already introduced a number of measures including an annual culture survey and flexible working hours for staff.

"Further measures will be developed as we strive to be an organisation which prioritises its people as much as its performance."

As well as new flexible office working hours, British Cycling has introduced an improved pension offering.

Enhanced paternity leave is also now available alongside the enhanced maternity leave that was already standard practice.

Furthermore, a new performance management system has been introduced which allows staff to work with their line managers to identify learning and development opportunities so that they can be supported to achieve and progress their career.

British Cycling’s results between April and December 2017 highlight that there is still work to be done to close the gender pay gap ©British Cycling

"Our aim is for everyone at British Cycling to be able to build and sustain a successful career in cycling and the Board and I believe everyone should be remunerated fairly regardless of gender," British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington said.

"This will need a combination of pro-active steps to ensure our recruitment and retention policies further narrow the gender pay gap and providing an inclusive culture with an agile, flexible working environment for our people.

"The result will be a British Cycling better able to meet the needs of participants, its members and its funders.

"It is the right thing to do and therefore will remain a priority for the organisation I lead."

British Cycling announced the appointment of Slevin as the organisation's independent chair in January.

Slevin took up the role following the departure of Jonathan Browning on December 1, after he announced he would stand down as chairman and withdraw his candidacy for the independent role having deemed a "new leader" was required.

The independent chairman post was created following changes agreed by British Cycling's National Council at their Extraordinary General Meeting in 2017, to ensure compliance with the code of sports governance.

Last year, British Cycling was at the centre of a UK Sport investigation into their practices.

Browning admitted in March that the organisation had "failed" athletes on its world-class performance programme after allegations of sexism and bullying within the governing body led to an independent review.

The UK Sport review was launched after complaints of sexism were made by Jess Varnish last year relating to comments allegedly made by former technical director Shane Sutton.

The review concluded in June that some athletes had complained of a "lack of encouragement or support", while staff members referred to a "culture of fear in the organisation".