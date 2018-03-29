England Hockey have reached an agreement with sports rights and marketing agency Sport Collective, to support the development of hockey in Great Britain.

The new sponsorship deal will also see a revamping of England Hockey's sponsorship strategy in preparation for the launch of the new Hockey Pro League in 2019.

The Hockey Pro League is a new tournament which will see nine men's and nine women's teams compete in 152 international matches from January to June 2019.

It has been described as a "game-changing competition" by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

There have, however, been issues surrounding the new competition with former chief executive Jason McCracken reportedly resigning from his role on the FIH board after failing to find a sponsor.

Sport Collective will help develop England Hockey's development programme ©Sport Collective

England Hockey say that the sport is currently flourishing in the country thanks to the Great Britain women's team clinching gold at Rio 2016 while there has also been a 40 per cent increase in participation since the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Sport Collective's role in the partnership will see them work closely with England Hockey "to develop and implement new strategies to increase revenue, marketing value and capitalise on the new global league format".

Commercial director for England Hockey Jonathan Cockroft expressed his delight at the new partnership.

"We have ambitious plans for the continued growth of the sport building on a year of unprecedented commercial revenues," he said.

"We are delighted to be working with Sport Collective to support our sponsorship growth strategy across all our key assets, including the new Hockey Pro League."

Sport Collective's director Sean McAuliffe added: "We are really pleased to be chosen to work with England Hockey at such an exciting time for the sport.

"Their incredible Olympic success, grassroots programmes and the development of the new Hockey Pro League demonstrate the sport's momentum."