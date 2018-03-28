Spain have ensured their place in the Super Final of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Women’s Water Polo World League after claiming a home win over Hungary in the European preliminaries in Pontevedra.

The Spaniards now have 11 points with one round of matches remaining.

They have a four-point advantage over Hungary, who are second, despite their loss.

Spain did not start well in Pontevedra, losing the first quarter 3-1.

Hungary, though, failed to press home their advantage in the second quarter and the locals managed to reverse the situation by taking it 6-1.

The visitors were once again the better side, though, in the third and fourth periods, winning them 3-1 and 5-4 respectively to tie the game at 12-12 at the end of the regular time.

In the penalty shootout, the Spaniards were calmer and prevailed 3-1 winners for a final score of 15-13.

Spain have now won four of their five matches ©Getty Images

The other match saw Russia edge The Netherlands 13-12 on their visit to Rotterdam.

The win puts Russia into third place, ahead of The Netherlands on goal difference, with the top three teams in the group qualifying for the Super Final.

Both Russia and The Netherlands have six points and are due to face Hungary and Spain respectively in the final round of games on May 1.

The Super Final is scheduled to be held in China from May 28 to June 2.

All three European qualifiers will be joined at the event by five countries who will advance from the Intercontinental Cup, due to be held in Auckland in New Zealand from April 3 to 8.

The International Cup includes eight teams from Americas, Asia and Oceania.