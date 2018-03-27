The World Curling Federation (WCF) have announced that Chinese shoe and sports goods supplier 361° will act as the title sponsor of the 2018 World Men's Curling Championship in Las Vegas.

The agreement comes before the tournament starts on March 31, with the deal brokered by Infront, the rights holder for the event and the exclusive media and marketing partner of the WCF.

"We are delighted to welcome 361º as the title sponsor of the World Men's Curling Championship 2018, particularly in their first curling venture outside of China," said Kate Caithness, WCF President.

"The exposure our sport received at the Olympic Winter Games was second to none and we are convinced we can capitalise on the new and renewed interest with 361's support."

WCF claim the agreement strengthens their existing relationship with the company, who have been a partner of the governing body since 2011.

They are also the current clothes supplier of the Swedish women's and men's national teams, who earned gold and silver medals respectively at Pyeongchang 2018.



All WCF staff members, officials and board members wore 361° clothing at the Games, with claims this generated extensive visibility for the Chinese brand.

WCF expect the deal will help to further strengthen the 361° position in China, with the tournament set to be broadcast on China Central Television.

A minimum of 35 hours of coverage are set to be provided, including all medal matches and Chinese team games.

Sweden wore 361° clothing during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

"We are honoured to be the title sponsor of such a great event," said Jun Ling, general manager of the 361° brand department.

"Curling has always been an important sport in our portfolio, being partner of the WCF since 2011.

"We are excited to work alongside the WCF to increase the popularity of the sport in China thanks to the guaranteed television coverage and the strong exposure that this agreement offers."

All players and coaches are set to wear 361° team advertising for the whole tournament, while the company will also benefit from extensive in-arena exposure.

The Orleans Arena, which will host the competition until April 8 in the American city, will feature branding under ice in front of each house, on the scoreboards and on perimeter boards.

A 30-second television spot to be featured on the official video screen in the 4,600 capacity arena, promotional activities, activation initiatives and VIP events on site will also be granted to the company.

The 361° logo will also be integrated onto the official WCF and event websites.