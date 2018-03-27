The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have announced that Frenchman Thierry Weil has been appointed as the new chief executive of the organisation.

Weil, who will begin his new role in April, will replace Delf Ness who has held the role on a temporary basis since February.

He has worked in executive leadership roles for more than 35 years, at organisations including FIFA and Adidas.

The Frenchman, who is also fluent in German and English, expressed his delight at his appointment.

"I am honoured to have the trust of the FIH President and the Executive Board for the chief executive position," he said.

"My mission, together with our team in Lausanne, will be to inspire the next generation and make the Hockey Revolution happen."

FIH President Narinder Dhruv Batra added: "The FIH Executive Board and myself are absolutely delighted that Thierry will be joining the FIH.

"He has an impressive and varied skill-set which combines a strong, successful commercial background with the know-how that comes from a decade of working at the largest international sporting federation in the world.

"We were left in no doubt that he was the stand-out candidate for this crucial leadership position.

Jason McCracken unexpectedly resigned in December ©Getty Images

"Thierry's vast experience and knowledge will prove invaluable to the FIH as an organisation and also to the Hockey Revolution [the FIH’s plan to grow the sport], as we enter the next phase of our ambition to become 'a global game that inspires the next generation'.

"We greatly look forward to his arrival in April."

Weil is the FIH's first permanent chief executive since the unexpected resignation of New Zealander Jason McCracken in December.

McCracken officially resigned for personal results but it is claimed that his decision came as a result of being unable to secure a title sponsor for the new Hockey Pro League - a new tournament which will see nine men's and nine women's teams compete in 152 international matches from January to June 2019.

It has been described as a "game-changing competition" by the FIH.