A Russian-language only sambo referees seminar has taken place in Moscow to help improve the standard of officiating in the sport.

The event took place in the SAMBO-70 Sports and Educational Centre in the Russian capital.

It was held, according to tradition, on the eve of the Kharlampiev Memorial tournament in the sport.

However, in a break from the past, the refereeing seminars will now be split between different languages.

"We’ve decided to split our referee seminars in languages, so as to increase the efficiency of the instructional process," said FIAS executive director Sergey Tabakov.

"The experience of the previous years has shown that it's pretty difficult to attain an ideal real-time translation, as the invited interpreters are neither well-versed in the terminology nor quite familiar with peculiarities of our sport.

"Consequently, the efficiency of such seminars is by far different from what we expect to achieve."

Sambo referees pictured during the Seminar ©FIAS

Other refereeing seminars are now going to take place during different continental championships - in Mongolia for Asia, in Mexico for the Pan Americas, in Greece for Europe and in Morocco for Africa.

The one in Moscow had previously been the only seminar held in the sport.

"Hypothetically, this would allow for the increase in the number of the licensed referees," Tabakov added.

"However, it is essential for us to ensure that the experts would not only get their certificates but, first and foremost, acquire the knowledge and experience that are necessary for their proper functioning at the major international starts and their national tournaments alike.

"It is important for the participants to really learn their stuff, for there’s a lot of things that depend on refereeing at the competitions of any level."

This comes as sambo seek to show their international credentials to achieve their longstanding ambition of being recognised by the International Olympic Committee.