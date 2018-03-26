Rio 2016 gold medallist Sareh Javanmardi won the P4 50 metres pistol mixed SH1 event as action continued today at the Para Shooting World Cup of rifle, pistol and shotgun in Al Ain.

The 33-year-old Iranian, who also claimed the P2 10m air pistol women's SH1 title at the Paralympic Games two years ago, triumphed with a total of 220.6 points.

China's Huang Xing finished second with 215.6 points, while compatriot Lou Xiaolong came third with 194.6.

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Oleksii Denysiuk of Ukraine had to settle for fifth place behind Hungary's Gyula Gurisatti.

In the R6 50m rifle prone mixed SH1 event, Slovakia's Radoslav Malenovský came out on top with a total of 246.9 points.

Great Britain's Matt Skelhon took the silver medal with 246.2 points.

The United Arab Emirates’ Abdulla Sultan Alaryani, the runner-up at Rio 2016, secured the bronze in front of a home crowd with 225.8 points.

Slovakia's Radoslav Malenovský won the R6 50m rifle prone mixed SH1 event ©Getty Images

The event at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club is the first major competition of the year in the sport.

It also marks the inaugural combined World Cup event across the three shooting disciplines.

Action is due to conclude tomorrow.

Competition will be held in the R7 50m rifle three positions men SH1 and R5 10m air rifle prone mixed SH2 events.