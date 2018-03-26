Three new leadership roles have been created within British Cycling in an attempt to signify the body's improved governance following bullying and doping-related problems.

The new roles include an integrity and compliance director responsible for strengthening governance structures and improving work towards a "code of conduct, anti-doping measures, athlete discipline and safeguarding issues".

They will also work with grassroots clubs and coaches to "ensure cycling’s standards and reputation make it the sport of choice for parents and young people".

A cycling delivery director will lead on "ensuring excellence in the delivery of our programmes and events" while a strategy director will focus "growth in all forms of cycling and examine ways to increase the sport’s diversity".

It has also been announced that director of cycling Jonny Clay will leave the organisation at the end of May and "explore other opportunities within sport".

Last year, British Cycling was at the centre of a UK Sport investigation into their practices.

Jonathan Browning, who served a year as chair before leaving in December, admitted in March that the organisation had "failed" athletes on its world-class performance programme after allegations of sexism and bullying within the governing body led to an independent review.

The UK Sport review was launched after complaints of sexism were made by Jess Varnish last year relating to comments allegedly made by former technical director Shane Sutton.

Jessica Varnish accused figures at British Cycling of bullying ©British Cycling

The review concluded in June that some athletes had complained of a "lack of encouragement or support", while staff members referred to a "culture of fear in the organisation".

British Cycling were also criticised by UK Anti-Doping earlier this year for not reporting allegations of potential doping sooner and potentially impeding their investigation into a "mystery package" delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins during the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

"Governing and growing the sport are two of the core duties of any National Governing Body," said new British Cycling chair Frank Slevin.

"These new leadership roles signal a clear message that we can and we will fulfill these duties.

"Making sure we are well-governed is the responsibility of everyone who works in cycling but, by creating the role of integrity and compliance director, we are reinforcing our commitment to robust regulation and good governance.

"The strategy director and the cycling delivery director will ensure that the excellent work we do in growing participation across all forms of cycling continues and that the experience of attending or participating in one of our events or programmes meets the highest expectations."