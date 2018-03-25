Poland's Kamil Stoch won the final race of the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup season today to add to his overall season victory in Planica.

The reigning Olympic large hill champion claimed a 21st World Cup win, and ninth this season, with a 245 metres first round leap which proved the longest jump of the day.

He eventually finished on a haul of 455.6 points to comfortably beat team-mate Stefan Kraft, who was second on 440.1, and Norway's Daniel Andre Tande.

Tande narrowly missed out in a tight battle for silver and settled for third on 439.6 points.

Stoch had already secured the overall World Cup title and finished on a huge haul of 1,443 points.

Germany's Richard Freitag was second overall on 1,070 points after a sixth place finish today.

Tande placed third on 985 points.

Sara Takanashi of Japan won today in Oberstdorf ©Getty Images

Sara Takanashi of Japan won for a second successive day in the women's World Cup season finale in Oberstdorf.

She finished on 250.4 points to beat Daniela Iraschko-Stolz of Poland, second on 238.8, and Maren Lundby of Norway, third on 231.0.

Lundby won the overall series with 1,340 points.

Germany's Katharina Althaus only came seventh on home snow but managed second overall on 928 points.

Takanashi was a further 12 points back in third.