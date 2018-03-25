Darya Domracheva produced a stunning comeback to recover from fifth position after the final standing shoot to win the final leg of the International Biathlon World Cup season in Tyumen.

The Belarus star trailed by 13.8 seconds over the 12.6 kilometres mass start distance before fighting back superbly.

She finished in 35min 27.40sec for 1.8 second victory over Slovakia's Paulina Fialkova.

Anais Chevalier of France finished third 6.6 second behind the leader.

Kaisa Mäkäräinen crossed sixth to snatch the overall title.

The Finn triumphed by just three points over Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina - who was 11th today - with her score of 822.

Domracheva placed third overall on 804 points.

Maxim Tsvetkov secured a home gold for Russia ©IBU

Russia's Maxim Tsvetkov won the final race of the men's season.

He battled to victory in the 15km mass start in 37:37.30.

Erlend Bjoentegaard finished 2.7 seconds behind in second place as fellow Norwegian Johannes Thinges Bø was 16.6 seconds behind the winner in third.

France's Martin Fourcade finished 19th today but clinched the overall World Cup title with 1,116 points.

Bø was second with 10,273 and Anton Shipulin of Russia third on 6,974.