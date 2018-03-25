Five Paralympic Games medallists from Pyeongchang 2018 will head the field at Obersaxen in Switzerland for the World Para Alpine Skiing Europa Cup Finals due to start tomorrow.

Claudia Loesch, Markus Satcher, Aleksei Bugaev, Theo Gmur and Jesper Pedersen will be among 60 skiers from 11 countries taking to the Swiss slopes in the event due to last until Wednesday (March 28).

Super-G races in all men’s and women’s categories are scheduled to be contested on day one followed by super combined, giant slalom and slalom events in the subsequent days.

Russia's Pyeongchang 2018 super combined champion Bugaev, currently competing as a Neutral Paralympic Athlete, is currently leading the overall men’s standing rankings with 445 points.

But Switzerland’s triple Paralympic gold medallist Gmur is only 115 points behind and will try to surpass his rival after enjoying an outstanding first Games.

Another athlete to look out for in the category is Austria’s two-time Pyeongchang 2018 bronze medallist Salcher.

Italy’s Melania Corradini and Germany’s Andrea Rothfuss are currently the top two skiers in the women’s standing overall rankings but will not compete in Obersaxen.

Home crowd favourite Elena Kratter and Varvara Voronchikhina will try take advantage of this situation and win the Europa Cup circuit.

Austria's Paralympic Alpine skiing medallist Claudia Loesch will be among numerous Pyeongchang 2018 medallists competing in the Europa Cup Finals in Obersaxen ©Getty Images

Two Austrians are hoping to secure the overall titles in the vision impaired categories.

Veronika Aigner, guided by Elisabeth Aigner, is leading the women’s overall standings and will hope to achieve good results in the remaining races to maintain her current position.

Croatia’s 17-year-old Eva Goluža and guide Ana Zigman will be her toughest opponents.

Austria's Gernot Morgenfurt and guide Christoph Peter Gmeiner will go for the title in the men’s equivalent against Croatian Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympian Damir Mizdrak, guided by Luka Debeljak.

After failing to reach the top of the podium at Pyeongchang 2018, Loesch is hoping to close her season with victory in the women’s sitting at the Europa Cup.

The Austrian won super-G silver and giant slalom bronze at Pyeongchang 2018.

Switzerland’s Christoph Kunz is top of the standings in the men’s sitting.

He will need to perform at his best if he wants to win the Europa Cup title as Norway's Pedersen, winner of his first Paralympic title at Pyeongchang 2018 and has also won the World Cup overall title, will also compete in Obersaxen.