The Australian Sports Commission (ASC) has called for Test cricket captain Steve Smith and other members of the leadership team to stand down from their roles following the ball-tampering scandal which has plunged the sport into crisis.

Smith admitted the "leadership group" within the Australian set-up concocted a plan to tamper with the ball during the third Test match with South Africa in Cape Town, carried out by Cameron Bancroft.

The 28-year-old and vice-captain David Warner have stood down from the rest of the third Test as a result of the incident, which has sparked allegations of cheating and fierce criticism worldwide.

Bancroft was captured on television footage taking yellow tape out of his pocket before rubbing the ball, which is strictly against International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, in an effort to give his bowlers an advantage.

He has since been charged by the ICC.

Cricket Australia launched an investigation before Smith and Warner decided to step aside from their positions from remainder of the match, which is already into its fourth day.

Both took to the field at the Newlands Cricket Ground as normal for the start of play today, however.

It is not yet known what will happen to those involved in the scandal after the conclusion of the contest but there have been calls for the entire hierarchy within the Test team to resign.

Cameron Bancroft was caught by television cameras tampering with the ball during the third Test in Cape Town ©Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is among those to weigh-in on the controversy, claiming he was "shocked and bitterly disappointed" at the acts of "cheating" from the team.

"The Australian cricket team are iconic representatives of our country," a statement from the ASC, a Government agency, read.

"The example they set matters a great deal to Australia and to the thousands of young Australians playing or enjoying the sport of cricket and who look up to the national team as role models.

"Given the admission by Australian captain Steve Smith, the ASC calls for him to be stood down immediately by Cricket Australia, along with any other members of the team leadership group or coaching staff who had prior awareness of, or involvement in, the plan to tamper with the ball."

A host of former Australian cricketers, including the likes of legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne and Smith's predecessor as captain Michael Clarke, have condemned those involved.

"It seems beyond belief the Australian cricket team have been involved in cheating," Turnbull said.

Steve Smith, left, and Cameron Bancroft admitted to ball-tampering after the match ©Getty Images

"Our cricketers are role models and cricket is synonymous with fair play.

"How can our team be engaged in cheating like this?

"It beggars belief.

"I have spoken with David Peever, the chairman of Cricket Australia, and I have expressed to him very clearly and unequivocally my disappointment and concern.

"He has said to me that Cricket Australia will be responding decisively, as they should.

"It's their responsibility to deal with it, but I have to say that the whole nation, who hold those who wear the baggy green up on a pedestal - about as high as you can get in Australia, certainly higher than any politician, that's for sure - this is a shocking disappointment."

Smith, who conceded it was a "big mistake" said they "thought it was a way to get an advantage".

The idea of tampering with the ball as it to get to "reverse swing" when released by the bowler, a considerable weapon for the fielding team.