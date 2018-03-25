Paul Lawrie and Carly Booth, two of Scotland’s most successful golfers, will be ambassadors for the European Golf Team Championships (EGTC) due to make their debut as part of the multi-sport 2018 European Championships in Glasgow.

The EGTC, due to take place at Gleneagles from August 8 to 12, will feature a 50/50 gender split in the field with male and female professionals competing for equal prize money.

The new event, backed by both the European Tour and Ladies European Tour, will involve a men’s and women’s team match play Championship and an 18-hole foursomes stroke play mixed team championship.

Lawrie, the former Open champion and two-time Ryder Cup player, and Booth, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour and former Curtis Cup player were at Gleneagles for the announcement of their new role.

They join the likes of double Olympic gold medallist gymnast Max Whitlock and Commonwealth Games swimming gold medallist Ross Murdoch as ambassadors for their respective sports.

Lawrie and Booth have welcomed the introduction of the Championships which will break new ground in the sport as well as help to increase the profile of golf as part of an international multi-sport event.

Lawrie, a huge advocate of golf development and participation through his Paul Lawrie Foundation, said: "I am delighted to become an ambassador for Glasgow 2018 and to support the first ever European Golf Team Championships.

"It is a hugely innovative and exciting format and will provide an historic moment for equality in sport with men and women competing together in the mixed team event.

"With golf returning to the Olympics in 2016 and again in 2020, this is yet another chance for the game to achieve greater profile as part of a multi-sport environment and I am definitely in favour of anything that can help to further develop golf both in Scotland and worldwide.”

Booth, who grew up just 15 miles from Gleneagles, commented: "The European Golf Team Championships will be a great moment for women’s golf competing side-by-side with men on an equal footing."

The European Golf Team Championship is set to make its debut at Gleneagles from August 8 until12 as part of the multi-event Glasgow 2018 European Championships ©Getty Images

Booth added: "I am thrilled to become an ambassador for Glasgow 2018 and to support an event which will do so much to raise the profile of the Ladies European Tour and women’s golf in general.

"I am delighted that this is taking place at Gleneagles because it is such a special place and will be a fitting venue for such a historic event."

Players will represent their countries with 16 teams of two players competing in the men’s and women’s team events before combining to form teams of four (two men and two women) in the mixed team championship.

Qualification for the Championships will be via the European Golf Team Championships points tables for men and women based on men’s Official World Golf Ranking Points and women’s Rolex Ranking Points.

Lawrie added: "As a golfer, any time you get the opportunity to represent your country in a team format is special but to be able to do it in such an historic event alongside our female compatriots would be a proud moment and I’ll be encouraging my fellow players on the European Tour to be part of history at Gleneagles."

Booth, the youngest ever ladies club champion in Scotland aged just 11, agreed: "In golf we rarely get the opportunity to play as part of a team, particularly when you turn professional so it would be a great honour to represent your country in such a ground-breaking event."

The European Golf Team Championships will form part of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

The innovative European Championships, which will take place every four years, will combine the existing European Championships of aquatics, athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon.

The first edition will be held this year in a unique sporting partnership between Glasgow and Berlin.

The European Golf Team Championships is the only new event being staged as part of Glasgow 2018 and will take place at the famous Jack Nicklaus-designed Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course - the same venue that hosted Europe’s memorable victory over the United States in The 2014 Ryder Cup and is also due to host the 2019 Solheim Cup.