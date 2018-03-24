Nathan Chen became the first American to win the men’s gold - or any medal - at the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships since 2009 as he went for six quadruple jumps in Milan.

The 18-year-old from Salt Lake City, already the Grand Prix Final champion, emulated the achievement of Evan Lysacek nine years ago at the Mediolanun Forum.

Japan's Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno moved up from fifth place overnight to earn a second world silver, with Mikhail Kolyada claiming bronze for Russia.

Skating to "Mao’s Last Dancer" and "Sacre du Printemps", Chen reeled off a quad Lutz, a quad flip-double toe, a quad flip, a quad toe and a quad toe-triple toe.

He also landed a triple Axel and a triple flip-single loop-triple Salchow combination.

The only problem came when he stepped out of the sixth quadruple jump, a Salchow.

Chen set a personal best of 219.46 points in the free skating to total 321.40 after leading following the short routines.

Medallists in Milan - from left, Shoma Uno, Nathan Chen and Mikhail Kolyada ©ISU

It comes after falls dented his chances of success at last month's Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

"It's just a dream come true, it's something I have wanted to achieve my whole career and I'm just so glad I was able to do it," Chen said.

"I'm glad I was able to do what I needed to do and I felt the audience really wanted a good performance and they motivated me to do it."

Uno, reportedly handicapped by an ankle injury, scored 179.51 points which added up to 273.77 overall.

"My foot felt better than yesterday, it was hard to bring it in a good condition," he said.

"I did mistakes in the beginning, but I am satisfied that I finished the free skate like this."

Kolyada, the two-time European bronze medallist, had been in second place overnight but slipped to third after earning 172.24, totalling 272.32.

Alexei Bychenko of Israel moved up from seventh to fourth with 258.28.

Kazuki Tomono of Japan was ranked third in the free skating with a clean performance to "West Side Story", moving up from 11th to fifth overall.

The World Figure Skating Championships 2018 conclude today with the end of the ice dance competition.

More follows