Ukraine scooped double gold on the third day of the Para Shooting World Cup of rifle, pistol and shotgun in Al Ain today.

The event at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club is the first major competition of the year in the sport.

It also marks the inaugural combined World Cup events across the three shooting disciplines.

Iryna Shchetnik produced another women's rifle shock to win the women's 10m air standing SH1 event with a world record score of 248.5.

Paralympic silver medallist Zhang Cuiping of China improved on a disappointing fourth place in the 50m rifle 3 positions to finish second on 247.6.

Team-mate Yan Yaping followed her surprise victory over Zhang and others yesterday with bronze today on 226.9.

Slovakia's reigning Paralympic champion Veronika Vadovicova could finish only sixth.

Zhang Cuiping of China improved on fourth place yesterday to finish second today ©Getty Images

Vasyl Kovalchuk also scooped Ukrainian gold in the mixed R9 50m rifle prone SH2 event.

He shot 245.9 to win by 0.3 points from Thailand's Anuson Chaichamnan.

Great Britain's Ryan Cockbill scored 225.2 for third place.

Iran's Sarah Javanmardi also took gold today in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 final.

She scored 232.8 to beat Aysei Ozgan of Turkey, second on 230.0, and another Ukranian in Iryna Liakhu.

Liakhu shot 208.6 for bronze.