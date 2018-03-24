The race to become the women's overall champion at the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup will come down to a thrilling climax tomorrow after Kaisa Makarainen clinched pursuit victory in Tyumen to reclaim top spot in the standings.

The Finn lost her place at the summit to Anastasiya Kuzmina earlier this month but is now back out in front after her win at the season-ending World Cup Final on Russian snow.

Her lead is a slender five points, however, meaning it will all come down to the mass start race which will conclude the season tomorrow.

Despite being leap-frogged in the overall race, Slovakian Kuzmina's sixth place finish today was enough to see her crowned as the pursuit champion for the season as she kept her rival at bay.

Makarainen started second today after her sprint silver yesterday and crossed the line first in 30min 52.7sec despite two missed shots.

Anais Bescond of France was second in 30:52.9 with one missed target as Germany's double Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic gold medallist Laura Dahlmeier came third on 31:10.2, also with one missed shot.

Makarainen has 799 points in the race for World Cup glory with Pyeongchang mass-start champion Kuzmina on 794.

Belarus star Darya Domracheva, yesterday's sprint winner who slipped back from starting first to fourth today, remains in contention on 744.

Kuzmina, who won the overall sprint crown yesterday, has sealed the pursuit title on 301 with the Finn on 280.

Dahlmeier ends on 271 in third and will hope to win the mass start overall crown tomorrow as she starts the day tied with Makarainen at the top.

Martin Fourcade added the overall pursuit title to his huge list of honours ©Getty Images

Elsewhere, Martin Fourcade was in imperious form again as he wrapped up the overall men's pursuit title with another race win.

The Frenchman, has already been confirmed as the overall World Cup champion for the seventh time this term as well as bagging the sprint title.

He has now added the pursuit crystal globe thanks to his victory today with his season going from strength to strength following his three gold medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics last month.

Fourcade, now a five-time Olympic gold medallist in all and an 11-time world champion, was in pole position for today's pursuit after winning the sprint on day one in Tyumen.

He started with a 33-second advantage over the rest of the field and nobody could get near him as he crossed first in 32min 9.7sec after missing just one target at the range.

The 29-year-old has won the overall pursuit standings for the seventh time in a row with 396 points, with Norwegian rival Johannes Thingnes Bø second on 364.

Russia's Anton Shipulin has ended third on 254.

Fourcade is also poised to win the overall mass start title when the season concludes with that discipline tomorrow.

Bø was second today, missing once in 32:57.6 as clean-shooting Lukas Hofer came third in 33:18.1.