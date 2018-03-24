Preparations for the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games and attempts to improve their governance were among issues discussed at a first Executive Council meeting of the year in Santiago.

A new and as-of-yet unpublished conflicts of interest policy was passed which will apply to members of both the ruling Board and Commission as well as to wider staff.

The policy, it was claimed, continues ANOC's mission to set a best practice example to the NOCs of the world in the field of integrity and good governance.

It follows the approval last year of plans for a new and "independent" Ethics Commission.

The creation of a five-member Electoral Commission was also approved in the Chilean capital.

This body, the members of which have not yet been announced, will be tasked with managing the ANOC Executive Council elections in accordance with the ANOC Constitution, including the election of the President, at November's General Assembly in Tokyo.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah is expected to face no opposition as he seeks to continue a Presidential tenure in office which began in 2012.

The Kuwaiti is himself still facing International Olympic Committee (IOC) Ethics Commission proceedings after being identified in a United States Department of Justice document in April in a case involving Guam's Richard Lai, who pleaded guilty to charges of receiving nearly $1 million (£773,000/€915,000) in bribes connected to football governing body, FIFA.

The ANOC Executive Council met in Chilean capital Santiago today ©Panam Sports

The Kuwaiti denies any wrongdoing and has already been cleared by the General Assemblies of both ANOC and the Olympic Council of Asia, which he also leads.

An update was also given on the World Beach Games by figures including Organising Committee chairman Vincent Mudd.

It was claimed afterwards that the Organising Committee heard the "latest developments in the commercial programme, including the signing of the first tier one sponsor [augmented reality pioneers] Spark Compass in February, and the ongoing collaboration with the International Federations (IF), with 15 IF meetings taking place in March".

The 15 sport programme was confirmed for the inaugural event last year.

The major problem now concerns generating money and firming-up sponsors.

The meeting also praised last month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where a record 91 National Olympic Committees participated along with the "neutral" Olympic Athletes from Russia team.

ANOC President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and secretary general Gunilla Lindberg during the meeting today ©Panam Sports

"This has been a very fruitful meeting in the wonderful city of Santiago," said Sheikh Ahmad in a statement afterwards.

"We are grateful to the President of Panam Sports, Neven Ilic, and the President of the Chile Olympic Committee, Miguel Angel Mujica, for their warm hospitality.

"The success of the Pyeongchang 2018 Games encourages us to continue building our support for the NOCs of the world, working hand in hand with our partners at Olympic Solidarity and the IOC.

"Our Commissions and Working Groups are working hard and delivering tangible benefits to the NOCs and their athletes."

The next ANOC Executive Council meeting is due to take place in Tokyo in November during their General Assembly week.