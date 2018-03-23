Czech Republic, Russia and the United States progressed to the play-offs as the round-robin stage of the World Women's Curling Championships concluded in North Bay in Canada.

Russia and the US qualified during the afternoon session before the Czechs joined them in booking a place in the next round in the evening at the North Bay Memorial Gardens.

The Russian team made it through to the play-offs despite losing 8-7 to South Korea's "garlic girls", who captured the hearts of the host nation when they claimed silver at last month's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The US qualified in similar circumstances as they lost 8-6 to the Czech Republic in the morning session before results went their way in the afternoon.

Czech Republic were the beneficiaries of results in the final session of round-robin action to squeeze into the play-offs with a six win and six loss record, a performance replicated by the US.

Canada finished the opening phase of the tournament unbeaten as they recorded their 12th consecutive win by beating the United States 8-5.

Sweden, who lost 8-5 to Scotland today, finished second, while South Korea were third.

Canada and Sweden qualified automatically for the semi-finals.

South Korea will take on the United States tomorrow, while Russia entertain the Czech Republic.

Canada will face the lower-ranked winner in the last four and Sweden will play the higher-ranked victor from the two matches.

"We've had a pretty consistent week and made a lot of big shots when we had to and hopefully that streak can continue into the play-offs," Canadian skip Jennifer Jones said.

"Anytime you can play at a World Championships is a dream come true and if you get to stand on the podium it's truly unbelievable, so hopefully we will get that chance to play in the final."