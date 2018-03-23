Belarus star Darya Domracheva won the women's sprint title at the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup Final in Tyumen.

The 31-year-old, now a four-time Olympic champion after relay success at Pyeongchang 2018 last month, triumphed over 7.5 kilometres at the Russian venue after a clean shooting performance at the range.

She finished in 21min 42.8sec but her exploits were not enough to see her crowned as the overall Sprint World Cup champion at the season-ending event.

That honour has gone to Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina, also the overall World Cup leader, who clung on at the top of the standings despite a 12th place finish today.

It was a narrow win for Domracheva as Finland's Kaisa Makarainen, who is chasing down Kuzmina in the overall standings, also shot clean and finished just 1.2 seconds behind.

Tiril Eckhoff of Norway missed once at the range but won bronze, 33.3 seconds behind the winner.

It means that Kuzmina, the mass start champion at Pyeongchang 2018 and a triple Olympic gold medallist in all, has won the overall sprint title with 323 points.

This is just 10 more than Domracheva, a triple Olympic champion at Sochi 2014, and represents the Slovakian's first World Cup crystal globe.

Anastasiya Kuzmina won the overall Sprint World Cup title ©Getty Images

Makarainen has finished third in these standings on 258.

The overall race is going down to the wire with only the pursuit and mass start races in Tyumen left this season.

Makarainen has now cut the gap to Kuzmina to just 16 points with the Finn on 740 and the Slovakian on 756.

Domracheva remains in contention in third place on 701 points.

Both the men's and women's pursuit races will be held in Tyumen tomorrow.

Great Britain, Canada, the Czech Republic, the United States and Ukraine are among the nations to have refused to send any athletes to the season-ending event in protest at the decision to keep it in Russia following the doping scandal there.

Olympic pursuit silver medallist Sebastian Samuelsson, one of the athletes to have publicly criticised the IBU decision, and Slovenian Klemen Bauer have individually chosen not to participate.